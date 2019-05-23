Tom DeLonge says he’s discussed rejoining Blink-182 with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker

The guitarist previously said that he had plans to rejoin the group in the future

Tom DeLonge has said he has spoken to his old bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker about when he can rejoin Blink-182.

Last week (May 15), the guitarist said he had plans to reunite with the band in the future, although admitted that he had “too much going on” at the moment to do so immediately.

In a new interview with Hilary Doneux on San Diego’s 91X, DeLonge said he was still “good friends” with his old bandmates. “We still support each other,” he said, before referencing last week’s comments. “Yes everybody, I will play with Blink again.

“That’s the whole plan. I talk to Travis all the time and I talked to Mark just the other day. We’re always discussing what makes sense and when.”

He also spoke about some of the reasons behind his quitting the band in the first place, saying his work with the US government researching aliens and UFOs had had some effect on his place in the trio. “When I was starting all this stuff – working with people who were in the government – I couldn’t tell those guys,” he explained. “So they didn’t know and that was one of the reasons why they were so upset, I think.”

DeLonge added: “I remember saying, ‘If anyone just knew the enormity of what I’m putting together right now. If they had any concept that, for the first time in the history of mankind, I created a mechanism to have the conversation…’”

Last week, the musician also gave his opinion on Blink-182’s latest release, ‘Blame It On My Youth’. “It’s cool to hear the evolution of their music,” he said. “And you’ll see Mark’s [Hoppus, Blink bassist] other band Simple Creatures. It looks like a little bit of punk rock is seeping through on the National Music Lovers Index.”