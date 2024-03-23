Tom DeLonge had heatstroke during Blink-182 gig in Paraguay

Tom DeLonge has opened up about suffering heatstroke during Blink-182‘s recent gig in Paraguay.

The pop-punk band recently played a gig at Parque Olímpico in Luque on March 19. DeLonge reportedly left the stage during the last part of ‘More Than You Know’, taken from their newest album ‘One More Time…‘; yesterday (March 22), he shared it was due to heatstroke.

“This was about 1 min before heat stroke hit,” he captioned a photo on Instagram. “Fell to my knees, everything went blurry, then wobbled to the side of the stage and vomited for a bit. Super fun.” He added that bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker played some solos to make up for lost time, saying: “This was not something I’ve ever felt before.

“But… I made it back and finished the show. Cause that’s what Navy Seals do…”

DeLonge eventually returned to play ‘Happy Holidays, You Bastard’ with the rest of the band, and finished the set.

Blink-182 are midway through their Mexico/South American dates, which were postponed into 2024 due to Barker’s injured finger.

They are also due in the UK for a summer tour, having rescheduled after Barker cancelled over an “urgent family matter”. The band will additionally headline Reading & Leeds festival this year alongside Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen. See dates below and get your tickets here:

AUGUST

26 – Belfast, SSE Arena

27 – Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham

29 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

30 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

The band released their latest record ‘One More Time…’ last year, which NME gave three stars. “Towards the end of the album, DeLonge asks a question many listeners will have in their minds as they hit play – ‘2023, who the fuck are we?'”

“They aren’t all that far away from who they’ve always been – three friends wanting to make some noise and have a riot of a time doing it. Although they’re not exactly revolutionising pop punk, this was likely never the goal. Chances are, the fans just want the old Blink back anyway, and in 2023, they’re just as fun as ever.”

In other news, DeLonge is reportedly releasing a sci-fi novel on June 11.