Tom DeLonge invited Matt Bellamy to go alien hunting with him

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has revealed that Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge invited him to go alien hunting.

Speaking backstage at the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego festival, Muse were asked if they’d ever “done a deep dive” on DeLonge and the “alien situation”.

While bassist Chris Wolstenholme and drummer Dominic Howard simply laughed at the idea, Bellamy answered “Yes. I’ve gone real deep on Tom DeLonge.”

He explained: “I’ve hung out with him, and I’ve really pushed him. Apparently there’s a warehouse in Vegas holding some weird alien shit that he’s going to take me to one day. I’m holding him to it, and everytime I see him, he says he ‘can’t do it this week, maybe next week.”

“‘Come on, take me there’,” he continued. “He’s got some bold claims.”

Interviewer Ted Stryker then mentioned how DeLonge “actually got the government to do some stuff”, referring to three UFO-related videos that were shared by the Pentagon in 2020 after being first released by DeLonge. In September 2019, the US Navy also officially stated that the videos show footage of real “unknown” objects violating American airspace.

“That’s impressive. I like that,” Bellamy said. “I think it’s good to lobby the government to look for aliens, they must be out there somewhere.”

During a 2017 interview, Bellamy said he “may have” been abducted by aliens.

It’s no wonder DeLonge is too busy to take Bellamy alien hunting though. Last year, he reunited with Blink-182, released new single ‘Edging’ and is currently working on “the best Blink-182 record we’ve ever made”.

While there’s still no release date for the record, Travis Barker has been sharing clips from the studio, and the band are due to head out on a massive world tour in March. Check out the full schedule of dates here. Tickets are available here for the UK run of shows, and here for their North American tour.

There’s also DeLonge’s directorial debut, Monsters Of California, which he described as “a coming of age film with dick jokes”.

Muse, meanwhile, are set to head out on a North American tour next month alongside Evanescence, before they head to the UK and Europe for a string of shows with Royal Blood. The shows are in support of their latest album, ‘Will Of The People’.