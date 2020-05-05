Tom DeLonge on viral ‘I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole’ song: “This is an early Blink-182 song”

Tom DeLonge has joined in with the viral hype surrounding ‘I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole’, a song penned by an eight-year-old girl, by jokily claiming that it is “an early Blink-182 song”.

US actress and musician Lisa Rieffel-Dunn’s young daughter Jolee is behind the viral song, which has been viewed on Twitter over 7.3 million times since Saturday (May 2).

“I wonder what’s inside your butthole / Maybe there is astronauts / Maybe there is aliens,” the lyrics to the song go. “All inside your butthole / What’s inside your butthole? I always want to know”.

One Twitter user replied to the original clip with “Blink-182 could never” — and now DeLonge has weighed in on Jolee’s song. Tweeting on Sunday (May 3), the former Blink frontman wrote “this is an early Blink 182 song,” before adding: “She owes us money.”

This is an early @blink182 song. She owes us money. https://t.co/GBKppX0qTc — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) May 3, 2020

Radnor and Lee, the musical partnership of actor Josh Radnor and musician Ben Lee, have gone one step further by actually covering ‘I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole’.

DeLonge hit the headlines last week after a series of clips purportedly showing UFO activity — which were first published by his company To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science between 2017-18 — were finally released to the public by The Pentagon.