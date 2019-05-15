Tom DeLonge says he plans on rejoining Blink-182 “in the future”

The band's co-founder recently praised the band's new direction

Tom DeLonge has said that he hopes to return to his former band Blink-182 at some point “in the future”.

DeLonge co-founded Blink with Mark Hoppus back in 1992, before quitting the band in 2015 – four years on from the ‘Neighborhoods’ LP. The 2011 release was the last album he contributed to, with Matt Skiba replacing the musician as lead guitarist shortly afterwards.

After praising his old bandmates’ new single ‘Blame It On My Youth‘, DeLonge has now revealed that fans could one day see him back on stage with Blink.

“I get it – trust me, I love Blink and it’s given me everything in my life,” he told Kerrang! in a new interview.

“And, you know, I plan on doing it in the future. But right now there’s just no way – I have way too much going on because Angels & Airwaves is a part of To The Stars, and that’s why it works.”

DeLonge went on the explain that he “dealt with a lot of losing my identity and people being angry with me” following his exit from the group. “I had to rebuild who I am and what I want to do with my life, and the world didn’t support it, really,” he continued.

“I understand why, but then over time, they started to understand who I am and why I need to do the things I do.”

Speaking of Blink-182’s latest single last week, DeLonge said: “It’s cool to hear the evolution of their music. And you’ll see Mark’s [Hoppus, Blink bassist] other band Simple Creatures. It looks like a little bit of punk rock is seeping through on the National Music Lovers Index.”

Meanwhile, Tom DeLonge’s band Angels & Airwaves are set to return with a new album this year after previewing the project with new single, ‘Rebel Girl’. The group will hit the road in September for their first tour in seven years.