Tom DeLonge praises former band Blink-182 for their “evolution” on new single ‘Blame It On My Youth’

He's "super excited" for them

Tom DeLonge has praised ‘Blame It On My Youth‘, the new single by his former band Blink-182 that he parted ways with in 2015.

The pop-punk trio’s former co-vocalist and guitarist was sending a video message to fans on Instagram, thanking them for the reception to his band Angels And Airwaves‘ new single ‘Rebel Girl’, and for selling out their tour within 10 minutes when he lauded the new Blink song.

Directing fans to Spotify’s ‘Rock This’ playlist, which currently features ‘Rebel Girl’ as well as Blink’s ‘Blame It On my Youth’, he said: “You’ll also see the new Blink song – I’m also super excited for those guys.”

“It’s cool to hear the evolution of their music. And you’ll see Mark’s [Hoppus, Blink bassist] other band Simple Creatures. It looks like a little bit of punk rock is seeping through on the National Music Lovers Index.”

Blink-182 responded to the shoutout with a heart emoji comment on the video, while Mark Hoppus also tagged DeLonge in his own Instagram post promoting the playlist, and the inclusion of “Blink-182 and associated acts.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

DeLonge co-founded Blink with Hoppus in 1992, and he quit the band in 2015 – four years on from the release of ‘Neighborhoods’, the last Blink album he worked on. Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge as lead guitarist shortly afterwards.

The singer also recently spoke of his organisation To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, which he co-founded in 2015 with the aim of “disrupting the status quo” in order to “reach transformative discoveries within our reach that will revolutionise the human experience”.

Meanwhile DeLonge will appear in and executively produce the upcoming series Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation which aims to “expose new evidence on UFOs”.