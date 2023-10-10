Watch Tom DeLonge react to Mark Hoppus listening to Angels & Airwaves before Blink-182 show

Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus surprised Tom DeLonge before their recent show in the Netherlands by listening to songs by his other band Angels & Airwaves.

In a live video on Hoppus’ Instagram, which you can view below, the bassist grabbed the band’s co-vocalist and guitarist before they hit the stage at the Ziggo Dome earlier this week, to show him what he was getting warmed up to.

“Let’s see if he can recognise what I’m playing in my dressing room,” Hoppus tells the camera, before DeLonge replies, “It’s probably gonna be, like, Baby Shark?”

As they walk into Hoppus’ dressing room, DeLonge clocks that his bandmate is listening to AVA’s 2006 single ‘The Adventure’.

Mark listening to Angels & Airwaves to get pumped up for tonight’s blink-182 show! 🤘🚀 pic.twitter.com/RMiqVTlWml — blink-182 Italia (@blink182italia) October 8, 2023

“Wait, why is this on here?” he asks before Hoppus says: “’Cause this song fucking rips!”

Hoppus added: “I’m listening to my friend’s band to get pumped up to go play our band’s show.”

“It’s all of our songs – Mark and I learned melody from each other,” DeLonge concluded.

Meanwhile, Blink-182 played their new song ‘Dance With Me’ for the first time in Bologna, Italy last week.

The track was released earlier in the same week as the fourth single to be taken from their upcoming LP ‘One More Time…‘ which is set to land on October 20. It follows ‘Edging‘, ‘One More Time’ and ‘More Than You Know’.

The band are set to play the first UK dates of their tour tomorrow (October 11) starting at The O2 in London. They will be making further stops in Birmingham and Manchester. Visit here for any remaining tickets and check out the dates below.

Blink-182 UK tour dates are:

OCTOBER

11– London, The 02

12 – London, The 02

14 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

15 – Manchester, AO Arena

16 – Manchester, AO Arena

Last month, Blink-182 had to postpone their shows in Glasgow, Dublin and Belfast after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an “urgent family matter” which turned out to be his wife Kourtney Kardashian having “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby. The rescheduled dates have not yet been announced.