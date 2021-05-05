Tom DeLonge reveals plan to share unreleased Box Car Racer song

Tom DeLonge has revealed that he plans to release an unheard track from his side-project Box Car Racer.

The group – comprised of DeLonge, his former Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker and David Kennedy of Angels & Airwaves – released their sole, self-titled studio album back in 2002.

With the 20th anniversary of the project fast approaching, the former Blink frontman addressed Barker’s claims from last year that an unreleased Box Car Racer song could be set to arrive.

“I think whenever the time’s right or it makes sense, we’re gonna release it,” Barker told Uproxx. “I would just love for the fans to hear that song.”

Appearing on the latest edition of the Rock This With Allison Hagendorf podcast (listen below), DeLonge said: “I think Travis already let out of the bag that we do have a Box Car song laying around.

“We have not decided when to release it, but there is one. ​And we did it over the past, like, I think couple of years.”

He continued: “But we just got to figure out, like, when that comes out, and how we do that. But we plan to.”

Back in March, DeLonge said that a single from Angels & Airwaves‘ upcoming new album would sound like a track by Box Car Racer.

He told the Rock This… podcast that A&A’s next record is “fucking great”, adding: “You know, everyone’s like, ​‘Okay, is it really?’ But with this record, I’m like, ​‘This is like the best shit I’ve ever done in my life’. It really is.”