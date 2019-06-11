Tom DeLonge says Angels And Airwaves’ new album is “vision for where I wanted Blink-182 to go in the future”

The upcoming record is currently half finished

Tom DeLonge has revealed that Angels And Airwaves‘ new album is what he imagined future Blink-182 material to sound like.

The musician parted ways with Mark Hoppus and co. in 2015 and recently claimed that a reunion with his former bandmates could be on the cards. “We still support each other,” he said during a radio chat. “Yes everybody, I will play with Blink again.”

With Angels And Airwaves recently returning with new music and details of their first tour in seven years, DeLonge has explained how his previous plans for Blink have informed the band’s new direction.

“In many ways, what Angels is doing on this next record is kinda what my vision for where I wanted Blink to go in the future was,” he told NME.

“Not that it was created yet, but I started Blink so I had a vision in my head for what it should be in the beginning and then where it should go. But I don’t own the band. I have partners and everyone’s voice was equal. It was like three guys trying to drive the car at the same time and that’s what made it great.”

DeLonge went on to say that his upcoming LP, which is currently half finished, will see him “return to [his] roots” while also being “progressive”. “It’s going to have angst, loud guitars and electronic elements,” he added. “It’s going to have soaring parts and explosive moments that make you wanna break something.”

Speaking of how Angels’ sound changed after Ilan Rubin [Nine Inch Nails] joined, the singer said: “He’s a drummer that can play as well as Travis Barker, and that’s saying a lot ‘cos I think Travis is the best in the world.”

Meanwhile, Tom DeLonge recently praised Blink-182’s comeback track ‘Blame It On My Youth‘. Elsewhere, he shared footage of himself lip-synching to his old band’s hit single ‘I Miss You‘.

Angels And Airwaves will kick off a long run of comeback shows in September. See full dates below.

September 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre

September 6 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

September 7 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

September 9 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

September 10 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

September 11 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

September 13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

September 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

September 15 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

September 17 – New York, NY – PlayStation Theater

September 18 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

September 20 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall

September 21 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

September 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

September 24 – Denver, CO – Summit

September 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

September 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

September 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

September 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

October 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

October 2 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

October 4 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

October 5 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues