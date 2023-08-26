Tom DeLonge says new Blink-182 album is “only weeks away”

Blink-182‘s next album could be arriving soon according to Tom DeLonge.

DeLonge revealed today (August 26) that the pop-punk act’s upcoming album is “only weeks (days) away”, as are music videos to accompany the record. However, a firm release date nor further information surrounding the album has been revealed.

“@blink182 music video(s) and album are only weeks (days) away. We are finally here,” DeLonge wrote. Earlier this week, DeLonge shared a behind-the-scenes image of shoot for an upcoming music video on Instagram.

@blink182 music video(s) and album are only weeks (days) away. We are finally here. — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) August 25, 2023

Advertisement

DeLonge’s tease of the album comes after his comments last month that the upcoming record is their “best album” yet. The comments on the forthcoming LP were shared in an interview promoting his latest collaboration with Fender and announcing his new limited-edition Stratocaster guitar.

“I still think we’re writing our best songs. I think our album coming out is probably our best album we’ve ever made,” he began, going on to reflect on their recent US live shows.

This isn’t the first time that the members have teased their upcoming album in 2023. Earlier this year, drummer Travis Barker told fans the project be finished before they head out on tour next year. Additionally, the band have so far released one single – ‘Edging’ – while DeLonge also promised that the record contains some of their “most progressive” music so far.

The forthcoming LP will be the first full-length release from the classic line-up – DeLonge, Barker and Mark Hoppus – since their reunion last year.

Blink-182 are set to kick off their UK run of live shows later this year. This will start in Glasgow, with two back-to-back performances at the OVO Hydro arena on September 1 and 2, before making stops in cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Advertisement

Find a full list of upcoming tour dates below, and find remaining tickets here.

Blink-182’s UK and Ireland tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

1 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

2 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

4 – Belfast, SSE Arena

5 – Dublin, 3Arena

OCTOBER

11 – London, The O2

12 – London, The O2

14 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

15 – Manchester, AO Arena

16 – Manchester, AO Arena