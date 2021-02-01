Tom DeLonge shares footage of Angels & Airwaves recording “epic” new album

Tom DeLonge has shared behind-the-scenes footage of himself at work on Angels & Airwaves‘ “epic” new album – you can watch the clip below.

The band’s latest full-length record came in the form of 2014’s ‘The Dream Walker’. Since then, they’ve shared three EPs: ‘…Of Nightmares’ (2015), ‘Chasing Shadows’ (2016) and ‘We Don’t Need to Whisper Acoustic’ (2017).

Having released a string of singles – ‘All That’s Left Is Love’, Rebel Girl’ and ‘Kiss & Tell’ – Angels & Airwaves are currently back in the studio working on their longawaited sixth LP.

Taking to Instagram last week, DeLonge shared an image of three guitars and an amp. “In the studio today, we used my BCR guitar a little bit on the new Angels & Airwaves,” he wrote as the caption.

A follow-up post saw the frontman recording vocals. You can see those photos below.

Tonight (February 1), DeLonge gave A&A fans further insight into the group’s next project by sharing a clip of a heavy, synth-driven track in the making.

“This new Angels & Airwaves album is epic…” the musician wrote, before signing off with the rocket emoji. You can see the footage below now.

Tom DeLonge first confirmed Angels & Airwaves were “back at it” in the studio over a year ago, on January 20, 2020.

“Angels & Airwaves is back, and yes, this album will revisit my punk roots slammed within the progressive, atmospheric landscapes Angels and Airwaves has always been known for,” he wrote at the time.

The band released the song ‘All That’s Left Is Love’ last April in aid of the Covid-19 Response Fund of US non-profit Feeding America.