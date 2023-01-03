Tom DeLonge teases new Blink-182 album is “the best we’ve ever made”

Tom DeLonge has said that Blink-182‘s forthcoming album is “the best we’ve ever made”.
The co-vocalist and guitarist, who rejoined the pop-punk band after seven years in October 2022, shared a post on Instagram last week, tagging his fellow bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.
“This is the best album we’ve ever made,” he wrote, accompanied by a picture of the cartoon rabbit from the poster of the band’s 1999 ‘Loserkids’ tour. “Buckle up. I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all – close friends.”
In October, the classic lineup of Blink-182 released comeback single ‘Edging’, announced a world tour and confirmed work on their new album.
DeLonge previously said Blink-182’s upcoming record “has some of the most progressive, and elevated music we‘ve ever had. In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs. ‘Edging’ is fun, and a perfect way to remind you of the fun again. But just you fucking wait.”
The group’s most recent studio album, ‘Nine’, came out in 2019. It was the second record to feature former guitarist Matt Skiba, following on from 2016’s ‘California’. Prior to ‘Edging’, DeLonge hadn’t contributed to a Blink project since 2012’s ‘Dogs Eating Dogs’ EP.
Last month, Barker shared footage from a studio which showed him furiously hitting a drum kit while wearing a t-shirt that reads “Fuck me, I’m tired”. He simply captioned the clip “Anthem Pt. 3”, indicating that the band were working on a follow-up to fan favourite tracks ‘Anthem’ and ‘Anthem Pt. 2’.
Currently, the upcoming Blink-182 record doesn’t have a title or a release date, though their world tour begins March 11, 2023 in Latin America and concludes in February 2024 with a run of dates across Australia and New Zealand.
For the UK leg, Blink-182 will visit Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Manchester in September and October 2023 – check out the full list of dates here. Tickets for UK and European dates are available here, and here for North American shows.