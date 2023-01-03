Tom DeLonge teases new Blink-182 album is “the best we’ve ever made”

Tom DeLonge has said that Blink-182‘s forthcoming album is “the best we’ve ever made”.

The co-vocalist and guitarist, who rejoined the pop-punk band after seven years in October 2022, shared a post on Instagram last week, tagging his fellow bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

“This is the best album we’ve ever made,” he wrote, accompanied by a picture of the cartoon rabbit from the poster of the band’s 1999 ‘Loserkids’ tour. “Buckle up. I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all – close friends.”

In October, the classic lineup of Blink-182 released comeback single ‘Edging’, announced a world tour and confirmed work on their new album.

DeLonge previously said Blink-182’s upcoming record “has some of the most progressive, and elevated music we‘ve ever had. In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs. ‘Edging’ is fun, and a perfect way to remind you of the fun again. But just you fucking wait.”