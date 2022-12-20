Tom DeLonge teases release date of new Blink-182 album

Tom DeLonge has given Blink-182 fans some idea of when to expect the band’s new album.

Back in October, DeLonge confirmed he would be returning to Blink-182 after leaving the group for a second time in 2015. The classic lineup have since released comeback single ‘Edging’, announced a world tour and confirmed work on a new album.

DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker have been slowly sharing information about what to expect from the record since, including a snippet of ‘Anthem Pt. 3’ last week (December 18).

Advertisement

Now DeLonge has taken to social media to suggest that the record will be arriving relatively soon. “New Album Coming in a few months,” the singer and guitarist captioned a photo of the band performing live.

See the Instagram post in full below.

DeLonge has said Blink-182’s upcoming record “has some of the most progressive, and elevated music we‘ve ever had. In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs. Edging is fun, and a perfect way to remind you of the fun again. But just you fucking wait.”

He has also said that the band have made “the best album of our career”. Currently, the upcoming Blink-182 record doesn’t have a title or a release date, though their world tour begins March 11, 2023.

Blink-182’s world tour kicks off next March in Latin America and conclude in February 2024 with a run of dates across Australia and New Zealand. For the UK leg, Blink-182 will visit Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Manchester in September and October 2023 – check out the full list of dates here. Tickets for UK and European dates are available here, and here for North American shows.