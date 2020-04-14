Tom DeLonge’s Angels & Airwaves tease arrival of new music

Angels & Airwaves appear to be teasing the imminent release of new music – check out the post below.

Tom DeLonge confirmed back in February that his band were “back at it” in the studio, and shared a snippet of new music with fans.

Taking to their official social media channels yesterday (April 13), the group seemingly signalled the arrival of a new song coming later this week.

A 15-second instrumental was posted along with an accompanying visual depicting an arm rising in silhouette. “Thursday,” A&A captioned the post, suggesting the single’s release date is April 16.

In his update earlier this year, DeLonge said his band’s new LP would “revisit [his] punk roots slammed within the progressive, atmospheric landscapes Angels and Airwaves has always been known for.”

Speaking about Angels & Airwaves to NME in 2019, DeLonge said: “In many ways, what Angels is doing on this next record is kinda what my vision for where I wanted Blink to go in the future was.

“Not that it was created yet, but I started Blink so I had a vision in my head for what it should be in the beginning and then where it should go. But I don’t own the band. I have partners and everyone’s voice was equal. It was like three guys trying to drive the car at the same time and that’s what made it great.”

Angels & Airwaves last released a studio album in the form of 2014’s ‘The Dream Walker’. Since its arrival, they have shared three EPs: ‘…Of Nightmares’ (2015), ‘Chasing Shadows’ (2016) and ‘We Don’t Need to Whisper Acoustic’ (2017).

Last year, the band shared the singles ‘Kiss And Tell’ and ‘Rebel Girl’.

In other news, Tom DeLonge recently took part in a viral singalong of Blink-182’s classic track ‘I Miss You’.