Tom DeLonge’s Boomer character from Blink-182’s ‘First Date’ video is getting its own doll

Tom DeLonge has announced that he’s releasing a talking doll based on his Boomer character from Blink-182’s ‘First Date’ video.

The band’s former frontman took to Instagram yesterday (March 4) to share a clip of the limited-edition doll which will be released by DeLonge’s own To The Stars company. It is described as “10 inches of pure Cali vibes” and comes with “detachable beer and skate accessories”.

“Squeeze his beer belly for a variety of dumb audio clips that could only come from the premiere idiot savant,” the plushie doll’s description reads. ​”Made from recycled stuffing. Available for advanced pre-order only. We will only produce the amount for pre-orders placed by March 18.”

Boomer will be shipped in ​”mid-late June”.

Last year, DeLonge, now the frontman of Angels & Airwaves, talked to 91X San Diego’s Marty and Danielle about the famous Boomer ​’what the fuck’ GIF that has become a popular meme in recent years.

“It’s the best thing ever! I love it,” he said. “There’s that one where they merged it with The Simpsons guy where he disappears into the hedge, they have one where they put the glasses on and it looks like The Matrix… I think it’s so funny.

“[The ‘First Date] video] came from watching a documentary on the Bee Gees. I called up Mark [Hoppus, bass], like, ​’Dude, you’ve gotta watch this shit! These dudes are on top of a mountain with full hair, singing face to face with the sunset behind them.'”

Meanwhile, DeLonge has been teasing a new Angels and Airwaves album via his Instagram account.

Having released a string of singles – ‘All That’s Left Is Love’, Rebel Girl’ and ‘Kiss & Tell’ – DeLonge revealed last month (February 1) that the band were back in the studio working on their long-awaited sixth LP.