The US Army reportedly needs Tom DeLonge’s help to find aliens

Hello there, the alien from my nightmare...

Former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge is reportedly close to striking a major research deal with the US Army in relation to the identification of UFOs.

The Angels & Airwaves frontman has been focusing his efforts on his To the Stars Academy (TTSA), which scored a major win last month when the US Navy confirmed that a number of videos made public by the UFO research organisation showed footage of real “unknown” objects violating American airspace.

Now, Business Insider reports that the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command is interested in TTSA’s technology research. Specifically, they’re said to be looking at how “material science, space-time metric engineering, quantum physics, beamed energy propulsion, and active camouflage, have the potential to enhance survivability and effectiveness of multiple Army systems.”

At present, however, the deal will be limited to the Ground Vehicle System Center and sees the army providing facilities and resources for TTSA’s exploration of new “material and technology innovations in order to develop enhanced capabilities for Army ground vehicles.”

TTSA’s Aerospace Division Director Steve Justice said the research agreement “is necessary to advance the state-of-the-art in both our near and long-term technology areas of study.”

He added: “While the Army has specific military performance interests in the research, much of the work is expected to have dual-use application in support of TTSA’s path to commercialisation and public benefit mission.”