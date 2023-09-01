Tom Grennan announces biggest ever headline show at London’s Gunnersbury Park

Tom Grennan has announced his biggest headlining show to date at London’s Gunnersbury Park.

Taking place on August 10, 2024, the BRIT and Ivor Novello- nominated artist will take over the famous open-air venue with indie favourites Blossoms joining in as opening support. Grennan has been riding high with the success of his second Number One album, ‘What Ifs & Maybes’, and a sold-out UK arena tour.

Grennan said of the big moment via a press release: “Gunnersbury!!!! I can’t believe it, this is my biggest headline show to date! And it’s going to be MASSIVE! Grab your mates, grab your family, your mum, your dog… this one’s going to be special. A proper night to remember. So put on your dancing shoes and let’s make this show the party of the summer!”

Tickets are set to go on general sale on Friday, September 8 at 9am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets and for any other information.

While discussing his album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ prior to its release, the singer said: “For this whole album, I’ve definitely made a conscious decision for it to be a record that people can just dance to. An album where people can listen in their own time, or fans can come to a show, and they can have that sense of escapism.

“I want them to feel they have no stress and no worries when they’re listening to these songs. So I made that conscious decision to write some uptempo songs that can live in a party world. And ‘How Does It Feel’ massively does that.”

Earlier this year, Grennan headed out on a 10-date arena tour around the UK in support of his new album, and was praised for his efforts to make tickets for his 2023 tour as low as possible. “The pinch is real, and I take it very seriously,” the singer said.