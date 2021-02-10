Tom Grennan announces huge London Alexandra Palace show

Tom Grennan has announced his biggest UK headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace later this year.

The singer will perform at the venue on September 30 with tickets going on sale next Friday (February 19) at 9am GMT. Exclusive fan pre-orders will also available from next Wednesday (February 17) via Grennan’s official online store here.

“I am BUZZING to announce my biggest ever headline show yet! I’ve missed playing live so much, it’s going to be so special to get on stage and connect with my fans again. Alexandra Palace, let’s do this!,” Grennan said.

It comes ahead of the release of his forthcoming album ‘Evering Road’, which is due out on March 5.

I can’t explain to you how mad it is writing this but.. ALLY PALLY 🤯 dreamt of playing this venue and it’s happening!! Tickets on general sale 19th Feb, BUT if you pre-order EVERING ROAD from my store you gain first access two days earlier from the 17th x https://t.co/TfNKTSIFW9 pic.twitter.com/E8yipE86RJ — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) February 10, 2021

Grennan has already showcased singles ‘Amen’, ‘Something Better’ and ‘Little Bit Of Love’ from the record.

Last week, a virtual gig staged by the singer, didn’t go according to plan at first due to 27,000 fans tuning in at the same time to watch the set and crashing the interactive show.

“Guysss I’ve gone and broken the internet!!” Grennan tweeted his fans at the time. “Going back live at 8pm if you can’t get onto the link head to my Facebook page where it’ll be streaming live x”.

The technology used meant the first few hundred fans could appear on huge screens in front of Grennan during his performance.

Discussing the themes behind ‘Evering Road’, which follows his 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’, the singer recently said: “This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. ‘Evering Road’ documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space.

“Gospel and soul have been a huge influence on me during this album, for me it’s so emotional yet uplifting, and I wanted to translate this DNA through my music. I’m just BUZZING for people to hear it, so hopefully it can be a lifeboat of sorts for at least one person.”