Tom Grennan has announced his new album – get all the details on ‘Evering Road’ below.

The record, which follows the singer’s 2018 debut album ‘Lighting Matches’, will come out on March 5, 2021 via Insanity.

Ahead of the release of the album, Grennan has shared new gospel-tinged single ‘Amen’, which follows his recent track ‘Oh Please’.

Speaking of the new song, the singer said: “‘Amen’ is a song about being in an internal battle, whether that’s with yourself, something or someone else. In my case it was battling with my relationship and making decisions on what I actually wanted.

“I’m not a religious man, but we all believe and find our release in something! Be it family, friendship, freedom, football – Amen!!” Listen to the new single below.

Discussing the themes behind ‘Evering Road’, he added: “This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. Evering Road documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space.

“Gospel and soul have been a huge influence on me during this album, for me it’s so emotional yet uplifting, and I wanted to translate this DNA through my music. I’m just BUZZING for people to hear it, so hopefully it can be a lifeboat of sorts for at least one person.”

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘Evering Road’ below.

01 If Only

02 Something Better

03 Little Bit Of Love

04 Amen

05 It Hurts

06 Never Be A Right Time

07 This Is The Place

08 Sweeter Then

09 Make My Mind Up

10 Second Time

11 You Matter To Me

12 Oh Please

13 I Don’t Need A Reason

14 Love Has Different Ways To Say Goodbye

Tom Grennan is set to play a special Virtual Reality gig at London’s Brixton Academy tonight (October 2). The gig will be the first in an upcoming series by MelodyVR, who recently hosted the Wireless Connect festival, a replacement for this year’s cancelled Wireless Festival.

“Nothing can replace the thrill of live music, especially in a venue as iconic as O2 Academy Brixton,” Grennan said of the upcoming gig. “I am putting together something really special for everyone at home who I’ve missed so much.”