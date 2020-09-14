Tom Grennan announces special VR gig at London’s Brixton Academy

Tom Grennan is set to play a special Virtual Reality gig at London’s Brixton Academy next month.

It’s set to be the first gig in an upcoming series by MelodyVR, who recently hosted the Wireless Connect festival, a replacement for this year’s cancelled Wireless Festival.

The gig, set for October 2, will be available on the MelodyVR app and via VR headsets. Tickets for the show go on sale on Wednesday (September 16) at 10am BST.

Advertisement

“Nothing can replace the thrill of live music, especially in a venue as iconic as O2 Academy Brixton,” Grennan said of the upcoming gig.

“I have loved playing there in the past and I can’t wait to get on the stage again with MelodyVR and bring you a taste of the new album. I am putting together something really special for everyone at home who I’ve missed so much.”

NEWS: @Tom_Grennan will play a very special virtual show on 2 Oct, streamed live from O2 Academy Brixton via @melodyvirtual. Get never-seen-before material, big surprises & the best view in the house, guaranteed #TomGrennan Get tickets 10am Wed 16 Sep 👉https://t.co/9NZWG0cb8H pic.twitter.com/jYCJOToe6L — O2 Academy Brixton (@O2academybrix) September 14, 2020

Speaking about the upcoming Brixton Academy gig series upon its announcement back in July, Melody VR said: “MelodyVR’s mission is to use our innovative technology to make sure artists can keep staging amazing shows and fans can continue to experience and enjoy the live music that they love.

Reviewing MelodyVR’s virtual Wireless Connect festival, NME wrote: “An ambitious endeavour, Wireless Connect helps combat the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of festival season by providing an alternative, forward-thinking and holistic experience, encouraging fan engagement at home through a Black Lives Matter fundraiser and comment sections.

“Of course nothing can replace the in-person, live entertainment production of the real-life Wireless Festival, and this is naturally a setback that was always going to be unavoidable in the practically empty studios used by the performers over the weekend.”

Advertisement

Speaking to NME on the red carpet at the NME Awards 2020 at Brixton Academy earlier this year, Tom Grennan called his upcoming second album a “thank you note.”

Asked what we can expect from his second album, the singer said: “Expect better. I’ve gone through a break up. It’s not a breakup album, but it’s a thank you note, it’s a sorry note, it’s not [trying to] cry about it, it’s a ‘here we fucking go’.” Watch the full interview above.