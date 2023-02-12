Tom Grennan apologies over comments to Ellie Goulding during BRITs

Tom Grennan has apologised to Ellie Goulding over comments he made to her during last night’s (February 11) BRIT awards.

During the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, Grennan and Goulding presented the Best New Artist Award together. It was during this moment that Grennan made a comment about Goulding’s outfit – something which later led to him being heavily criticised on social media.

“Don’t I look good next to Ellie Goulding?” Grennan asked as they took to the stage. “I love what you’re doing,” he continued, gesturing to her outfit which featured a black top with the mould of two breasts on it. “Are they your real boobs?” he then asked.

Goulding later took to social media herself to defend Grennan following the backlash, writing: “A word on BRIT / tit gate. I was wearing a beautiful breastplate, thank you all for appreciating it ;). My friend Tom Grennan is 100 per cent an ally and we were having a bit of fun.”

“No offence taken, no harm intended- and no other interpretations necessary,” she added.

Grennan has now since apologised for the comment on social media, writing: “Love ya @elliegoulding What started as a joke between Ellie and I before we went on stage came out all wrong.

“The nerves got the better of us, but that does not excuse what was said, and I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended – that’s not me at all, and I’m sorry.”

Following the awards, Goulding took to Instagram to praise Grennan. “Such a great time with this gentleman this evening,” she wrote, sharing a picture of them together. “Thanks for being a great co-host.”

She also congratulated Wet Leg who picked up the Best New Artist award.

Taking to the stage to collect the trophy, Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale recited part of Alex Turner’s infamous 2014 BRITs acceptance speech.

“No, but in all seriousness, thank you so much,” she added. “It can feel like such a boy’s club thing but I just want to thank all of the women who worked on the whole production. It is a team of women so I really want to shout them out. I’m really nervous so I’m going to stop now.”

Elsewhere during the BRITs, Lizzo delivered a medley of songs from her latest album ‘Special’ while Sam Smith and Kim Petras divided the internet with a performance of their global hit single ‘Unholy’.

Ahead of the awards, Charli XCX criticised the BRITs for their all-male Artist Of The Year shortlist at the 2023 event.

“I’ve heard a lot of chat about the fact there weren’t enough females in album cycle and that’s why no one was nominated,” said Charli. “But, I was in album cycle and I had a Number One album [with ‘Crash’].”

“We’re doing everything right,” she added. “I don’t think it’s our fault. I think it might be theirs.”