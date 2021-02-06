Tom Grennan ‘breaks the internet’ as fans overload servers during virtual gig

Tom Grennan put on a virtual gig last night (February 5), but things didn’t go according to plan at first due to a number of eager fans.

The interactive gig, which was put on using new technology provided by inKlic, ended up having to be pushed back an hour from 7pm to 8pm after 27,000 fans tuned in at the same time to watch the set.

“Guysss I’ve gone and broken the internet!!” Grennan tweeted his fans. “Going back live at 8pm if you can’t get onto the link head to my Facebook page where it’ll be streaming live x”

After the singer’s team finished recovering the servers, he updated fans on the status of the gig. “We broke the internet. But we WE ARE NOW LIVE ON FACEBOOK!!!!!” he tweeted.

The technology used meant the first few hundred fans could appear on huge screens in front of Grennan during his performance. It also allowed them to interact with him and his band throughout the set, which saw him debut new material from his forthcoming album ‘Evering Road’.

Due out on March 5, ‘Evering Road’ is preceded by the singles ‘Amen’, ‘Something Better’ and ‘Little Bit Of Love’.

Discussing the themes behind ‘Evering Road’, which follows his 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’, Grennan said: “This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. ‘Evering Road’ documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space.

“Gospel and soul have been a huge influence on me during this album, for me it’s so emotional yet uplifting, and I wanted to translate this DNA through my music. I’m just BUZZING for people to hear it, so hopefully it can be a lifeboat of sorts for at least one person.”