Tom Grennan has cancelled his upcoming shows in Russia and Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region.

Posting on Twitter, Grennan made the announcement with a statement, while sharing the hashtag #StandWithUkraine. He was due to play Moscow’s Izvestia Hall on July 4 and Kyiv’s Atlas Festival on July 6.

He wrote: “In light of current events, I will be cancelling my shows in Russia and Ukraine which were due to take place in Summer 2022.

Advertisement

“My thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine, and all those who oppose this devastating violence and seek peace.”

Grennan follows a number of artists who have cancelled shows in the region in recent weeks. Green Day cancelled their upcoming show in Moscow last month, while Yungblud announced he was doing the same, writing in a statement that he was “heartbroken” by the news.

Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello have been announced for ITV’s Concert For Ukraine at Resort World Arena in Birmingham next week.

Announced last week, the two-hour benefit show will air March 29 on ITV in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You can find tickets here.

Other artists such as Arcade Fire, Patti Smith and Franz Ferdinand have all taken part in Ukraine fundraiser shows recently, while London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire has announced that it’ll host ‘A Night For Ukraine’ this Friday (March 25).

Advertisement

Last week, Grennan shared his new single ‘Remind Me’. Speaking about the track, he said: “I wanted to write a song that reminded me of a moment in my life where I realised I had given up something that was really making a difference in my life – in a good way.

“It’s about reconnecting. It’s that feeling when you’re at the top of the rollercoaster and you’re like: this is the best feeling.”