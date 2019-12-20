Tom Grennan has hinted that he is about to release new music, promising that “something special” is on the way for fans.

Grennan told NME in February that he was working on an “epic” second album, following his 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’, which was the eighth-best-selling debut of last year.

He has yet to preview any new songs. But Grennan has now tweeted: “Got something special to share with you… Sign up to my mailer if you wanna hear it first.”

Got something special to share with you… sign up to my mailer if you wanna see it first 👀 https://t.co/NdiEMRt2zO pic.twitter.com/RT3AknBAwi — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) December 19, 2019

The hint followed Grennan changing his Twitter bio to read: “New music coming soon” and a video message earlier this week (December 16) from his rehearsal studio featuring a brief cover of Aled Jones’ festive classic ‘Walking In The Air’ before Grennan announced: “I can’t wait for you to hear new music.”

Grennan was busy at this summer’s festivals and supported Two Door Cinema Club at London’s O2 in October, having previously headlined Brixton Academy and Royal Albert Hall in the capital.

Getting ready for Christmas 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/J4ahWYBzmw — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) December 16, 2019

It’s not yet known who Grennan has been working with on his new music, having enjoyed the hits ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’, ‘Sober’ and ‘Barbed Wire’ from his first album, which reached No 5.

Grennan told NME in February he was about to go to Los Angeles for writing sessions on his next album. He said: “Album two is coming along nicely. When I get back from LA, I’m going to start recording. I want bigger and better songs, bigger production. This time round, I want to go epic.”