Tom Grennan praised for efforts to keep 2023 tour ticket prices low: “Nice to see an artist in touch with real life”

Tom Grennan has been praised for his efforts to make tickets for his 2023 UK arena tour as low as possible. “The pinch is real, and I take it very seriously,” the singer said.

Last month, Grennan announced the biggest headline dates of his career alongside details of new album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’. He’ll play 10 arena gigs around the UK next March.

After tickets went on sale this morning (October 7), fans and fellow musicians have been quick to praise the low pricing for the shows.

One fan, Sinead, tweeted Grennan after buying tickets, saying: “I haven’t seen enough people talking today about how brilliant the pricing of Tom Grennan’s arena tour is. The cheapest I’ve seen for a mainstream radio played artist for a long time. Fair play.”

In reply, Grennan stated his intentions behind the decision:”Trust me we’ve worked hard to pull the cost of ticket down, and dismissed all VIP and platinum ticket options as it’s just bollox in the middle of a cost of living crisis. The pinch is real, and I take it very seriously. Others should take note.”

One fellow artist to laud the decision was Paul Heaton, who replied to Grennan and said: “That’s brilliant Tom! Hopefully other artists of your generation will realise, like you have, that this is going to really hit people hard. All the best.”

This morning, Heaton and his collaborator Jacqui Abbott went on BBC Breakfast to explain how they have capped tickets for their own arena tour with Billy Bragg at just £30.

“I’m against greed in the industry,” Heaton said, adding: “It’s incredibly important that through the coming months and possibly years, that we tell the fans that we’re getting paid enough and we want to keep it low for you.”

Other fans have been quick to praise Grennan on social media for his scheme to keep ticket prices low, with one saying: “All your ticket price are affordable. Total respect, as Ive paid double to see other music artists in the past…”

Another added: “im living for how cheap tom grennan tickets are, how stunning.”

“Hats off to Tom Grennan affordable ticket prices on an arena tour!” another fan wrote. “Last time I seen him on tour the tickets were £20 and I accepted I would never see him for that price again. £35+ booking fees is insane at the moment. Nice to see an artist in touch with real life. Can’t wait.”

General sale tickets for Tom Grennan’s 2023 UK arena tour are on sale now here, and you can see the full list of dates below.

MARCH 2023

10 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

11 – Cardiff, International Arena

12 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

14 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

15 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

17 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

18 – Manchester, Manchester AO Arena

19 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

21 – Plymouth, Pavilions

23 – London, The O2