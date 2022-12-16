Tom Grennan shares “most personal song” he’s ever written, ‘You Are Not Alone’

Tom Grennan has shared a new song that he describes as the “most personal song” he’s ever written – listen to ‘You Are Not Alone’ below.

READ MORE: Ticket price caps are the affordable gig stance we all need right now

The song will appear on Grennan’s upcoming album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’, which is due out early next year.

Upon sharing the song, the singer wrote a message to fans outlining the meaning behind the track.

Advertisement

He said: “I can’t sum it up in a quote, so I want to talk to you about it directly.

“This isn’t just another single to me, it’s far more than that. This is the most personal song I have ever written. I want these lyrics to help other people as much as writing them has helped me. I’ve been open and raw in songs before, but when this song started pouring out of me, it was different.

“‘You Are Not Alone’ is a song about kindness, and for anyone who has ever been made to feel alone.”

Grennan added: “It’s no secret, for a long time I’ve had to work on my own mental health and I continue to do so daily. It’s been a tough few years for everyone – through the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis, and when I talk to my friends, everyone’s mental health seems to be suffering. It’s been rough!

“I’m in a position I never thought I would be in, so I want to use my platform to give back, raise awareness, and start a movement of kindness. I’ve decided to kick off my own “giving back” mission this winter, not giving of materialistic things, but connecting with people and giving something back. Support, kindness & love.

Advertisement

The message continued: “Whilst Christmas can be a happy time for many, it can also be a time when people feel a deep sense of loneliness, and I hope this song talks to that feeling and gives you that warm hug you might need right now.

“Now, more than ever, we need to look after each other and look after ourselves. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. If it helps just one person or millions, I’ll be a happy Tom!”

Next year, Grennan will head out on a 10-date arena tour around the UK in support of his new album, and has been praised for his efforts to make tickets for his 2023 tour as low as possible. “The pinch is real, and I take it very seriously,” the singer said.

For help and advice on mental health: