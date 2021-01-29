News Music News

Watch Tom Grennan’s new unplugged version of ‘Little Bit Of Love’

His second album ‘Evering Road’ arrives in March

By Tom Skinner
Tom Grennan unplugged
Tom Grennan. CREDIT: Ashley Verse

Tom Grennan has shared a stripped-back version of his latest single ‘Little Bit Of Love’ – see it first on NME below.

The London-based singer-songwriter released the original track earlier this month as the fifth preview of his forthcoming second album ‘Evering Road’, which will arrive on March 5 via Insanity.

In a new video released today (January 29), Grennan is seen delivering a raw, intimate performance of ‘Little Bit Of Love’ accompanied only by piano. Check out the clip below.

“‘Little Bit Of Love’ is a song all about unconditional love, and the mental struggle of moving on, or going back to a relationship,” Grennan said of the song upon its initial release.

Its official video, directed by Keane Shaw, tackles “toxic masculinity and unconditional love” through a tale of two brothers.

‘Little Bit Of Love’ follows on from recent tracks ‘Amen’‘This Is The Place’‘Oh Please’ and ‘Something Better’ in previewing ‘Evering Road’, the follow-up to Greenan’s 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’.

“This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life,” he said of his second record. “‘Evering Road’ documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space.”

Speaking to NME last February, Grennan explained of the LP: “I’ve gone through a break-up. It’s not a breakup album, but it’s a thank you note, it’s a sorry note, it’s not [trying to] cry about it, it’s a ‘here we fucking go’.”

Tom Grennan is scheduled to embark on a European tour in April, with UK dates to be announced soon.

