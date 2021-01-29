Watch Tom Grennan’s new unplugged version of ‘Little Bit Of Love’

Tom Grennan has shared a stripped-back version of his latest single ‘Little Bit Of Love’ – see it first on NME below.

The London-based singer-songwriter released the original track earlier this month as the fifth preview of his forthcoming second album ‘Evering Road’, which will arrive on March 5 via Insanity.

In a new video released today (January 29), Grennan is seen delivering a raw, intimate performance of ‘Little Bit Of Love’ accompanied only by piano. Check out the clip below.

“‘Little Bit Of Love’ is a song all about unconditional love, and the mental struggle of moving on, or going back to a relationship,” Grennan said of the song upon its initial release.

Its official video, directed by Keane Shaw, tackles “toxic masculinity and unconditional love” through a tale of two brothers.

‘Little Bit Of Love’ follows on from recent tracks ‘Amen’, ‘This Is The Place’, ‘Oh Please’ and ‘Something Better’ in previewing ‘Evering Road’, the follow-up to Greenan’s 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’.

“This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life,” he said of his second record. “‘Evering Road’ documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space.”

Speaking to NME last February, Grennan explained of the LP: “I’ve gone through a break-up. It’s not a breakup album, but it’s a thank you note, it’s a sorry note, it’s not [trying to] cry about it, it’s a ‘here we fucking go’.”

Tom Grennan is scheduled to embark on a European tour in April, with UK dates to be announced soon.