Tom Grennan tackles toxic masculinity in new ‘Little Bit Of Love’ video

Tom Grennan has shared a striking new video for recent single ‘Little Bit Of Love’ – watch it below.

The track, shared last week, is the fifth preview of Grennan’s new album ‘Evering Road’, following recent singles ‘Amen’, ‘This Is The Place’, ‘Oh Please’ and ‘Something Better’.

‘Evering Road’ is set for release on March 5, 2021 via Insanity Records.

“This video is a representation of toxic masculinity and unconditional love, told via a story of two brothers,” Grennan said of the new visual in a statement. “It was amazing to bring my song to life with one of my closest and long-time friends Keane Shaw, not only a close friend but someone whose artistic vision I admire immensely.”

Watch it below.

Speaking of the new video, Shaw added: “With the video for Little Bit Of Love, I wanted to avoid the classic ‘girl meets boy’ narrative. Instead of looking at the lyrics from a romantic perspective, I chose to look at them from somebody asking to be loved, supported, cared for, in particular a male.

“Being a very close friend of Tom’s, often we’ve discussed the issue of toxic masculinity. Being brought up in working class areas where traits of this nature live strong, at some point in our lives we’ve both witnessed the phrase, ‘boys will boys’ playing out.

“We wanted to work this narrative into the film by using a semi-autobiographical thread of Tom’s real relationship with his little brother. Played by the amazing Luke Kelly, a young child who’s only worry in life is to learn how to swim.”

Discussing the themes behind ‘Evering Road’, Grennan said: “This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. Evering Road documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space.”