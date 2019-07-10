Tom Grennan to headline first ever Goose Island presents show in Glasgow next month – get tickets

It's going down.

Tom Grennan has announced that he’ll be teaming up with Goose Island for an intimate show in Scotland next month.

The singer will head to Glasgow for the first Goose Island Presents event on August 1, which will see him bringing a formidable live performance to the intimate St. Luke’s Church.

Tickets are available via Dice and you buy them here.

To celebrate the gig, which happens to fall on National IPA Day, the ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’ singer has also joined forces with Goose Island to create the aptly named ‘Grennan’s’ – a new rice lager.

Tom’s unique brew is described as “dry, crisp and highly drinkable. Using a blend of high quality pilsner malt and flaked rice, the beer has an extremely light body with subtle notes of bread and honey. The lager is lightly hopped with a mix of noble hops for a restrained bitterness and a subtle floral aroma. Easy drinking and clean. “

There will also be a strong focus on local talent – with Glasgow based bands being given the chance to support Tom at the show by checking out Goose Island’s social media. They’ll be joined by Dundee’s Be Charlotte.

Describing what fans can expect, Grennan said: “OI this is SERIOUS, GLASGOW for a show never fails and it’s in a church so the acoustics will be unreal. To top it off not only am I launching my own personalised beer on the day brewed by me, but all the ticket revenue also goes to charity. LET’S DO THIS, HERE WE, HERE WE, HERE WE FUCKIN’ GO.”