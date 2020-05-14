Tom Hanks dragged into feud between son Chet and Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tom Hanks has been unwittingly dragged into a feud between his son Chet and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Chet, a rapper himself who appeared with Hanks at the Golden Globes, joined the likes of Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg in speaking out against Tekashi after he was released from jail last month.

Tekashi had faced life in prison on racketeering and firearms charges, but secured a lenient sentence after testifying against members of his former gang.

After being released to serve the rest of his sentence at home last month, he released his new single ‘GOOBA’, which broke YouTube’s record for biggest 24-hour debut in hip-hop, taking the crown away from Eminem‘s Machine Gun Kelly diss track ‘Killshot’.

He also went on Instagram Live and set the record for most people tuned in to a single stream on the platform, racking up two million viewers.

Hitting out at his continued popularity, Hanks wrote on Instagram: “Don’t be fooled by social media. That dude is SCARED SHITLESS but has no choice but to laugh and make light of it cuz he knows he’s a marked man for the rest of his life either way.

“He literally told you on the stand that ‘the gangster image was just a persona to boost my career’ only to get out talking about upping 100 shots at the chicken spot? And y’all still going for it.”

He added: “I’d rather be broke and be able to go where I like/do as I please than have 100 billion and have to live in hiding with 24/7 security team… think about that for all you idiots calling 69 a ‘goat’ and ‘legendary’.

“People see a bunch of jewellery and diamond teeth and numbers on Instagram and actually believe dude is really happy as fuck living the life… All I see is FEAR [sic].”

After being made aware of Chet’s comments, Tekashi seemingly decided to tease Chet about Tom Hanks’ recent battle with coronavirus. The actor and wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19 last month while on set for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. They have since made a full recovery at their home in Los Angeles.

“Wishing his dad a speedy recovery,” Tekashi wrote on a post referencing Chet’s comments.

It comes after a US children’s charity turned down a $200k donation from Tekashi after stating his controversial past and values did not align with the organisation.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have been donating blood to help develop a vaccine for coronavirus.