Tom Jones, Bryan Adams, Sting and Blondie for very first Plymouth Summer Sessions

Tom Jones, Bryan Adams, Madness and Sting have been announced as headliners for the inaugural Plymouth Summer Sessions festival 2024.

Gabrielle, Cassyette, The Lightning Seeds and Blondie will also perform as support at the shows between June 13-16 at The Plymouth Hoe.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday (December 1) at 9am GMT, and you can buy your tickets here.

Jones will kick off the first-ever Plymouth Summer Sessions on Thursday, June 13 with support from Gabrielle. Adams will then take to the stage on Friday, 14 June alongside special guest Cassyette.

Madness are set to headline Saturday, June 15, joined by The Lightning Seeds, and Sting will close out the debut Plymouth Summer Sessions with special guest Blondie.

“We are thrilled to bring together an extraordinary lineup of legendary artists for the first-ever Plymouth Summer Sessions,” said Peter Taylor, co-founder of festival partner Cuffe & Taylor in a press statement.

“We can’t wait to enliven the spectacular location that is The Hoe, with the magic of world-class music. This festival is more than just a series of concerts – it’s a celebration of musical heritage and innovation. We invite music lovers of all ages to join us this June for what promises to be an unforgettable journey.”

Alongside their Plymouth performance, Madness have announced a huge UK outdoor tour for Summer 2024. Adams also recently announced a UK tour and Royal Albert Hall residency. Each night at the London venue will see the legendary musician perform a different album in full.

Sting will perform his own run of outdoor UK and Ireland headline shows in 2024, returning with his ‘My Songs’ show next summer.

Jones, meanwhile, is due to perform at Summer Sessions shows in Southampton, Stirling, Bedford, Chepstow and Derby.