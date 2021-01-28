Tom Jones shares cover of Malvina Reynolds’ ‘No Hole In My Head’

Tom Jones has released a cover of Malvina Reynolds’ ‘No Hole In My Head’ in the lead-up to the release of his forthcoming album.

‘No Hole In My Head’ is the second single lifted from Jones’ covers LP, ‘Surrounded By Time’. While the original track was written by the late Reynolds as a folk-blues tune, Jones has reimagined the song as an upbeat pop-rock piece. The accompanying music video sees the singer and a number of others interrogated by an anonymous figure.

Listen to Jones’ cover of ‘No Hole In My Head’ below:

“This song is powerful at any age. It’s about having confidence in who you are,” Jones said in a statement.

“Particularly during this time of a pervasive, boundless media that can wield so much influence, it’s more important than ever to know and be strong in your own self.”

‘Surrounded By Time’ is co-produced by Ethan Johns and Mark Woodward, and will be Jones’ first album since 2015’s ‘Long Lost Suitcase’. The record is due out April 23 through EMI.

The album will also include covers of Cat Stevens, Bob Dylan, Michael Kiwanuka and Bernice Johnson Reagon, among others. The lead single for ‘Surrounded By Time’, a cover of Todd Snider’s ‘Talking Reality Television Blues’, was released earlier this month.