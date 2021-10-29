Tom Meighan shares debut solo single ‘Would You Mind’ as a free download

Tom Meighan has shared ‘Would You Mind’, his first single as a soloist after departing Kasabian last year.

The former frontman said that he decided to release the song as a free download due to the “amazing response” that his teaser of the single had on social media.

“I didn’t plan on releasing this song until next year, but due to such an amazing response on social media, I have decided to make it available and free for anyone who wants to listen,’ he wrote on Instagram today (October 29).

He added: “I just wanted to say thank you for the overwhelming love and support. I am truly humbled. This song is my gift to you, for anyone who is struggling in any way. Ask for help. I didn’t but wish I had. Hopefully this song will give you the courage to reach out.”

Kasabian ordered Meighan to leave the Leicester band after it emerged that he had assaulted his partner, Vikki Ager.

Meighan pleaded guilty and was required to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work. The singer has since married Ager and relocated to Cornwall.

In an interview with Cornwall Live last December, Ager and Meighan described the incident as a “one-off” and a “drunken squabble” and the singer apologised once more.

“We had too much to drink,” said Meighan. “I regret everything that happened that night – what I can remember of it. I don’t condone it – it’s horrific. I love my partner to pieces.”

Earlier this month Meighan shared a snippet of ‘Would You Mind’ to fans, writing: “It’s no secret that I’ve been struggling for the last few years. Music is my therapy and I have have been recording some songs that I now feel ready to share.”

Fans can download his debut single here.

In Kasabian news, the band have shared their first material since Meighan’s departure, ‘ALYGATYR’.

They showcased the new song at a homecoming show on Wednesday (27). The live performance saw guitarist Serge Pizzorno take lead vocals while The Music‘s Rob Harvey provided backing vocals at De Montfort Hall – read the review here.