Tom Meighan to play first festival since Kasabian sacking

Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has announced his first festival date since his sacking from the band last year.

Last summer, the Leicester band announced they had ordered Meighan to leave the group after it emerged that he had assaulted his partner, Vikki Ager.

Meighan pleaded guilty and was required to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work. The singer has since married Ager and relocated to Cornwall.

In an interview with Cornwall Live last December, Ager and Meighan described the incident as a “one-off” and a “drunken squabble” and the singer apologised once more.

“We had too much to drink,” said Meighan. “I regret everything that happened that night – what I can remember of it. I don’t condone it – it’s horrific. I love my partner to pieces.”

After a spate of recently headline gigs earlier this year, on the weekend of September 16-18 Meighan will headline the Looe! Live festival in Cornwall.

Last October, Meighan then shared debut solo single ‘Would You Mind’, writing to fans: “It’s no secret that I’ve been struggling for the last few years. Music is my therapy and I have have been recording some songs that I now feel ready to share.”

The former frontman said that he decided to release the song as a free download due to the “amazing response” that his teaser of the single had on social media.

“I didn’t plan on releasing this song until next year, but due to such an amazing response on social media, I have decided to make it available and free for anyone who wants to listen,’ he wrote on Instagram.

He added: “I just wanted to say thank you for the overwhelming love and support. I am truly humbled. This song is my gift to you, for anyone who is struggling in any way. Ask for help. I didn’t but wish I had. Hopefully this song will give you the courage to reach out.”

Kasabian, meanwhile, will release new album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ in August, their first with Serge Pizzorno as frontman.