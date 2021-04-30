Tom Morello and Pussy Riot team up for new single ‘Weather Strike’

Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello has teamed up with Russian punks Pussy Riot for a new single titled ‘Weather Strike’. You can hear it below.

Morello said of the collaboration: “Pussy Riot is one of the most radical and important activist musical groups of all time. Their fearless blending of art and confrontation is a constant inspiration and it’s an honor to combine forces on this powerful, revolutionary track ‘Weather Strike’.”

Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova added: “Both for Tom and me, politics have been always closely intertwined with our music, like two sides of a Möbius strip. It’s an honor to collaborate and be friends with Tom. I feel strong, empowered, supported, seen, respected, when I work with Tom, I feel that we’re forming a good part of a revolutionary art army together, true allies and comrades.”

She described ‘Weather Strike’ as “a dreamy, utopian track for me, we loudly proclaim the future we want to see: alternative systems of public safety where police violence is no longer an issue, an ultimate joy of rebellion and rejecting injustice.”

After a decade of one-off releases and political activism, Pussy Riot are set to finally release their debut album later this year.

They’ve released a number of singles across 2021 so far, including collaborations with Dorian Electra, Siickbrain and HOFMANNITA. In February they released ‘Rage’, which called for the release of prominent Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny from jail.

Morello, meanwhile, is gearing up for a much-delayed reunion tour with Rage Against The Machine. Dates for those shows were recently rescheduled until 2022.