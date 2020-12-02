Tom Morello and Serj Tankian cover Gang Of Four’s ‘Natural’s Not In It’ for Andy Gill tribute album

Tom Morello and Serj Tankian have recorded a joint cover of Gang Of Four‘s ‘Natural’s Not In It’ for a new Andy Gill tribute album.

Gill passed away at the age of 64 in February following a respiratory illness. Over the summer, Gang Of Four released their ‘Anti Hero’ EP in aid of the NHS.

Today (December 2), it’s been announced that a double record called ‘The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang Of Four’ will arrive in May 2021, featuring some of Gill’s favourite artists.

According to a press release, the album’s songs span the band’s 40-plus-year career and were individually chosen by the acts who covered them.

The first single from the collection, ‘Natural’s Not In It’, will be released on what would have been Gill’s 65th birthday (January 1, 2021) courtesy of Rage Against The Machine guitarist Morello and System Of A Down frontman Tankian.

As with many tracks on ‘The Problem of Leisure…’, the pair’s pick first appeared on Gang Of Four’s 1979 debut album, ‘Entertainment!.

“Andy Gill was one of a handful of artists in history who changed the way guitars are played,” Tom Morello said. “His band Gang of Four were just incendiary and completely groundbreaking with Andy’s confrontational, unnerving and sublime playing at the forefront.

“His jagged plague-disco raptor-attack industrial-funk deconstructed guitar anti-hero sonics and fierce poetic radical intellect were hugely influential to me.”

The full list of guest contributors and tracks is expected to be revealed in January.

Speaking in a video announcement of the project, which you watch above, Gill’s widow Catherine Mayer explained that her late husband had planned to release the album to mark the 40th anniversary of ‘Entertainment!’.

“Even in hospital, he wanted to keep working on the project that had excited him for more than two years – and he did, right up until five days before he died,” Mayer said, adding that it’s “bittersweet” to announce the LP after his death.

The official artwork for ‘The Problem of Leisure…’ was created by longtime Gang Of Four fan Damian Hirst. You can check it out above and pre-order the album here.

Meanwhile, Gang Of Four are due to release a new limited edition box set of early material next Friday (December 11).