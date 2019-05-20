Tom Morello and System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian perform Audioslave’s ‘Like A Stone’ in tribute to Chris Cornell

Cornell died in May 2017

Tom Morello and Serj Tankian commemorated Chris Cornell by performing an Audioslave song two years on from the musician’s death.

Saturday (May 18) marked the second anniversary of the musician’s death. Cornell was the frontman of the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, the latter of which also comprised Morello.

Morello paid tribute to Cornell during a solo set at Sonic Temple Music + Arts Festival in Columbus, Ohio on Friday (May 17). He invited System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian onstage to perform Audioslave’s 2002 single ‘Like A Stone’.

Their rendition came after a medley of hits by Rage Against the Machine, Morello’s iconic band, including the tracks ‘Bulls On Parade’ and ‘Guerilla Radio’.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Read more: Prophets Of Rage might just have put on the greatest gig of 2017

It’s not the first time Morello and Tankian have teamed up. In 2018, Tankian joined Prophets Of Rage – another of Morello’s bands – in Auckland, New Zealand to play Morello’s solo song ‘Can’t Stop The Bleeding’ (feat. Gary Clark Jr. and Gramatik).

Morello has been busy elsewhere. He will soon join Muse as special guest on the trio’s ‘Simulation Theory’ tour and he released his debut solo album last October.