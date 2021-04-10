Tom Morello, Brian Eno and Roger Waters to play Live for Gaza fundraiser

Tom Morello, Brian Eno, Roger Waters and more are all set to play a special livestream fundraiser gig today (April 10).

Live For Gaza aims to raise funds for musicians in the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

Waters is set to perform his 1992 track ‘The Bravery of Being Out of Range’ at the event, while Eno has created a special audiovisual piece specifically for the concert. The piece, titled ‘Celeste’, was created with his brother Roger.

Advertisement

Other performers include Mohammed Assaf, Le Trio Joubran’s Adnan Joubran, Rola Azar, Lina Sleibi and a number of artists performing from Gaza.

Of his involvement, Morello said: “For decades now, in my bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave and in my solo work and as a radio broadcaster, I’ve been promoting freedom and justice through music.

“A way to connect people across the globe, a way to have a shared, common experience of enjoying music and playing music together like we’re gonna do.”

The stream will begin at 2pm EDT (7pm GMT) today, and tickets can be bought here. Money raised from the event will go to the Delia Arts Center, a Gaza-based organisation that helps local musicians with training, equipment and community.

Advertisement

Tom Morello also recently appeared as part of an all-star tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen at the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Morello was joined by Guns N’ Roses‘ Slash and Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett for the performance.

Rage Against The Machine, meanwhile, this week announced rescheduled dates for their ‘Public Service Announcement’ reunion tour. They’ll now head across the United States in early 2022 with Run The Jewels in support.