Tom Morello gives his approval to viral Rage Against The Machine TikTok

Tom Morello has reacted to a viral Rage Against The Machine-related TikTok – see the clip below.

In the video, posted to TikTok by @thejacobgivens and re-shared on Twitter by Paul Bae, Givens re-creates his experience first hearing the iconic political band’s music back in 1993.

Set to a soundtrack of the band’s track ‘Freedom’, Givens has his mind blown by the music. “You DO have to rage against it!” he says, adding that frontman Zack De La Rocha “sounds so ANGRY!”

“And now I’m angry about what he’s angry about!” he adds. “I’m angry… but I’m learning.”

At the end of the video, Givens gets his mind blown once again by the track’s frenetic outro.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Morello wrote: “One time for the people in the back!” Watch it below.

One time for the people in the back! https://t.co/F1NHpyTLzi — Tom Morello (@tmorello) May 15, 2021

Earlier this week, Rage Against The Machine were controversially omitted from the 2021 inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame alongside Iron Maiden.

The Hall announced its 2021 inductees earlier this week, with Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go’s and Carole King all entering this year.

Those who protested the decision included KISS’ Gene Simmons, who said that the decision to not include Maiden was “a sham” before adding: “Sadly, Rage Against The Machine shut out of RR Hall of Fame. The Hall should be ashamed of themselves….”

In an interview earlier this week, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame CEO Greg Harris defended the Hall’s lack of heavy metal inductees.

Rage Against The Machine are set to head out on their delayed reunion tour in 2022 following coronavirus-related delays.

Zack de la Rocha and co. were initially due to hit the road between March and May 2020, with Run The Jewels appearing as their support act. However, the tour became one of the first to be shelved as a result of the coronavirus crisis last March – and in May was rescheduled for summer 2021.

It has now been confirmed that the Rage and Run The Jewels’ stint will begin next spring, kicking off in El Paso, Texas on March 31, 2022. The tour will continue throughout April and May before resuming in East Troy, Wisconsin on July 9.