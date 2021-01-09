Tom Morello joins The Pretty Reckless on new song ‘And So It Went’

The Pretty Reckless have shared a new track featuring Tom Morello – listen to ‘And So It Went’ below.

Set to appear on the band’s upcoming fourth album ‘Death By Rock And Roll’, the raging four and a half minute track benefits from a charged guitar solo by the Rage Against The Machine legend.

It follows the previously released ‘Broomsticks’, ’25’, and also the album’s title track, ‘Death By Rock And Roll’.

Advertisement

Frontwoman Taylor Momsen sings on the chorus: “They said the world does not belong to you/ You are not the king, I am not the fool/ They said the world does not belong to you/ It don’t belong to you/ It belongs to me.”

You can listen to ‘And So It Went’ below:

‘Death By Rock And Roll’ arrives on February 12 via Fearless Records. In addition to Morello, the album also features appearances from Soundgarden‘s Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron.

Last year, Momsen joined Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale and a number of others on the Evanescence track ‘Use My Voice’.

Written “to celebrate the power of speaking out in order to promote a more just world”, the song also features the vocal talents of Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel, violinist Lindsey Stirling, along with various friends and family members of the band’s frontwoman, Amy Lee.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Morello has recalled Rage Against The Machine‘s infamous naked protest during one of their sets at Lollapalooza in 1993 in a recent interview.

Morello and his bandmates walked out on stage naked in Philadelphia in July 1993 (back when Lollapalooza was a touring festival) in a protest against censorship.

Each member of the band wore black electrical tape over their mouth, while the letters PMRC (which stood for the Parents Music Resource Center) were daubed on their torsos. They stood in protest for their full 15 allocated minutes of stage time.

Recalling the protest in a new interview with Uncut (print only), Morello remembered how there “was an outpouring of excitement among the crowd for the first five minutes” of RATM coming out on stage in Philadelphia.

“Then there was an interesting stand-off as it was clear this was not just some sort of quick stunt,” he continued. “Then for the last five minutes there was outright hostility – booing and giving us the finger and quarter coins being thrown at our dicks.”

Morello added: “The time I wish I had my pants on was when the police arrived.”