Tom Morello, Nandi Bushell and more team up with Afghan charity on new single ‘God Help Us All’

Tom Morello, Nandi Bushell, Julien Baker and more have teamed up with an Afghan charity on a new single, ‘God Help Us All.’ Listen to it below.

The musicians have teamed up with The Miraculous Love Kids, a non-profit organisation that teaches music to young Afghan girls, to cover Morello’s Nightwatchmen song.

The organisation was recently forced to stop its programme after the Taliban took over government control in Afghanistan six months ago. The song aims to raise awareness of the plight of girls in the country since the Taliban’s re-emergence.

The founder and director of Miraculous Love Kids, Lanny Cordola said: “It has been a hellish past six months trying to evacuate and relocate the girls and their families.

“Tom Morello’s soul hymn perfectly encapsulates this feeling,” he continued. “The convergence of all these talents truly shows how music can unify artists from different idioms and cultures to lend their voices to the vulnerable, marginalised suffering souls of the Earth.

“I also feel this song reaches out to the inner ache that so many are feeling these days. Tom has been a Godsend to the girls and I on so many levels. He allowed us to rearrange his composition to fit the girls’ style of singing and playing, which was very generous of him. He also enlisted Serj Tankian and Nandi Bushell.”

Morello added: “‘God Help Us All’ is a song both for and with some very special girls in Afghanistan who are in grave danger.

“Prior to the Taliban takeover, ‘Girl With A Guitar’ took in street orphans and other girls in Afghanistan that have endured significant trauma and used music as a rehabilitation tool and means of working through their problems, their histories, and their hopes. I’ve had the honour of collaborating with these wonderful kids.

“Since the Taliban takeover, their school has been destroyed and the girls are in hiding as they are at extreme risk. This song, which features their beautiful playing and brave voices, is a prayer to the heavens and an appeal to the world to save them and all those suffering from poverty, danger and injustice.”

Other musicians on the track include Serj Tankian, Cass McCombs, Nils Lofgren, Victoria Williams, Beth Hart, Five For Fighting’s John Ondrasik, Aaron Lee Tasjan, William Dagsher, David Mansfield, Gary Griffin and Frank Locrasto. The song was produced by Lanny Cordola and Sarmad Ghafoor.