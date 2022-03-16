Tom Morello has covered Tom Waits‘ 1999 track ‘Come On Up To The House’ – listen below.

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist recorded a rendition of the song – the original of which appears on Waits’ 13th studio album, ‘Mule Variations’ – for the latest instalment in the Spotify Singles series.

Morello enlisted X Ambassadors frontman Sam Harris to sing on the cover. Harris previously worked with the RATM star on the latter’s most recent solo album, ‘The Atlas Underground Flood’, which came out last December.

The new Spotify Singles release also features a fresh take on the aforementioned record’s Ben Harper-featuring track, ‘Raising Hell’. You can listen to both songs here:

In a four-star review of Morello’s new LP, NME wrote: “There are subtle nods to what’s come before, but for the most part, this record sees Morello adapt with the times to create a record on the cutting-edge of a genre often afraid to evolve.”

Meanwhile, Rage Against The Machine have announced the rescheduled dates for their delayed ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour. The North American stint is now set to take place across two legs, with the first kicking off this July.

In August, RATM will make their return to the UK for headline appearances at Reading & Leeds 2022. They’ll appear at the dual-site event alongside fellow bill-toppers Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion.

Rage had been booked to headline R&L 2020, but that year’s edition was later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any remaining tickets for Reading & Leeds 2022 are available from here (Reading) and here (Leeds).