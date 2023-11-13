Tom Morello says there’s “no room for Anti-Semitism” when criticising “horrific war crimes in Gaza”

Tom Morello has said that there is “no room for Anti-Semitism” when criticising “horrific war crimes in Gaza”.
The Rage Against The Machine guitarist took to his official X/Twitter page to speak up on the current Israel-Hamas war. “Important to remember the horrific war crimes in Gaza aren’t being done by “the Jews” but rather by a particular murderous right-wing Israeli administration,” he tweeted on November 13.
He continued: “Many brave Jews in Israel & abroad condemn the slaughter. Our fight is against oppression. No room for antisemitism.”
This is not the first time the musician has spoken out about the current conflict. Last month, Morello called for the condemnation of harm to all children “no matter who they are” after Jamie Lee Curtis deleted a photo of Palestinians.
The actress was recently criticised after sharing a photo from Gaza in a post supporting Israel and then deleting it.
Journalist Muhammad Shehada posted the photo on his X/Twitter account with the caption: ”Cognitive Dissonance: Jamie Lee Curtis was deeply moved by this picture ONLY when she thought they were Israeli. As soon as she learned they were Gazan, she lost all feelings for them & deleted the picture. Suddenly, “terror from the sky” became acceptable to her & her likes!”
Morello reposted the journalist’s tweet and said: “I’d like to make the radical proposal that the harming of children, no matter who they are & no matter who does it, is always wrong and should be condemned.”
He continued: “When protest music is done right, you can hear a new world emerging in the songs, skewering the oppressors of the day and hinting that there might be more to life than what was handed to us. Can music change the world? The whole aim is to change the world or at a bare minimum, to stir up a shit load of trouble.”
Elsewhere, Enter Shikari, The Last Dinner Party and Architects are among a group of musicians who’ve also signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire as the war in Israel and Gaza continues.
Earlier this month Macklemore delivered a speech at a pro-Palestine rally calling the conflict a “genocide”, while Dua Lipa, Killer Mike, Michael Stipe and more wrote an open letter to President Biden, demanding “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”
Benefits also shared a powerful statement regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war as well as Armistice Day last Friday (November 10).