Tom Morello has soundtracked a short film on what would have been George Floyd‘s 47th birthday.

The film entitled No Justice, No Peace, sees the Rage Against The Machine guitarist’s track ‘Marching On Ferguson’ over footage of Floyd’s murder, imagery of protests and news footage surrounding the deaths of Oscar Grant, Eric Garner, and Breonna Taylor.

The short film spotlights the contrast between the racial injustice in the US and the Trump administration’s position on it. You can watch it below.

Advertisement

“For too long, people of colour have been told when, how and how loud we should use our voices. Silence hasn’t been enough to protect us. Breonna Taylor was silently sleeping when she was murdered. Quiet pleas have not worked. George Floyd pled faintly with the cops as they kneeled on his back until his last breath. This summer, once again, we raised our voices in protest, and the world took notice,” said Morello.

“We will not be told to maintain hushed tones about anger, pain and discontent with the status quo. This song and this film are a middle finger to the silence that ‘polite society’ has asked of people in pain. From the streets to the ballot boxes, we will make our voices heard.”

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25 following an altercation with police officers. The incident led to hundreds protesting on the streets in Minnesota, and dozens of demos have now been held worldwide.

Earlier this month, the police officer charged with murdering Floyd was released from prison after posting $1million (£770,000) bail.

Derek Chauvin faces a second-degree murder charge over Floyd’s death after he was initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Advertisement

Three other officers, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung Tuesday were also previously charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Morello recently joked that Rage Against The Machine are “karmically entirely responsible” for Donald Trump’s presidency.