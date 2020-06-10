GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Tom Morello and Twitter respond to those people only just realising Rage Against The Machine are political

It began after Morello received a message from one fan who complained about hearing "political BS" in his songs

By Sam Moore
Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine (Picture: Getty)

Tom Morello and numerous Twitter users have been making light of those people who have recently taken issue with Rage Against The Machine after only just discovering that they are a political band.

The band’s name began trending on Twitter overnight after Morello responded to one fan yesterday (June 9) who complained about him sharing his political opinions online.

In a tweet sent to the RATM guitarist, the person — who has since deleted their account — told Morello that they “used to be a fan until your political opinions come [sic] out”.

Advertisement

“Music is my sanctuary and the last thing I want to hear is political BS when I’m listening to music,” the deleted tweet read. “As far as I’m concerned you and Pink are completely done. Keep running your mouth and ruining your fan base.”

Morello responded: “What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain ‘political BS’? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalogue.”

This exchange prompted a large number of other Twitter users to join in and make jokes at the expense of the person behind the deleted tweet, with one person replying: “I too enjoy the band Rage Alongside The Machine.”

You can see a selection of the online reaction to Morello’s interaction with the disgruntled Rage Against The Machine fan below.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Morello recalled another amusing exchange he had with an internet troll who questioned his knowledge of politics.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.