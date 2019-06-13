The man who designed Slipknot’s new masks responds to “negative” fan backlash

"The fans were like, Savini? My sister could have done better than that."

Tom Savini, a legend in the world of horror movies and effects, has responded to the mixed reactions of Slipknot fans to the new mask he designed for frontman Corey Taylor.

Speaking in an interview with Revolver Magazine, Savini recalled the initial backlash once the masks were unveiled in the video for recent single ‘Unsainted’.

“There was a lot of negative response, initially,” Savini said. “The fans were like, the fans were like, ‘Savini? Oh shit, my sister could have done better than that.’ Someone even fastened a milk carton to their face and posted a side-by-side and said, ‘Nailed it!’ Regardless, the mask looks excellent.”

“You know, he puts the makeup on underneath it, the hood, everything. It’s a nice mask, but he sells it. He’s the one who makes it look the way it looks.”

Corey Taylor, meanwhile, responded to the backlash by telling a fan in the comments of an unrelated Instagram post that he wouldn’t change the mask because he enjoyed how much it was annoying people.

Asked about how the collaboration came about, Savini said, “I was on a plane with my wife looking at old photographs, and there’s a picture of her with Corey in 2014.

“I think it was my assistant, Jason Baker, who talked to him backstage at a show and Corey mentioned needing a mask. I guess my assistant said like, ‘Hey, I work for Tom Savini,’ and the next thing you know Corey Taylor is in my house playing with my cats, then we made a cast of him.”

In addition to his work with Slipknot, Savini has worked as a prosthetics artist for a number of huge horror movies such as the original Friday The 13th, Dawn Of The Dead and Maniac. He has also acted and directed.

Slipknot, meanwhile, are gearing up for their new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.