Tom Waits’ debut album ‘Closing Time’ set for 50th anniversary reissue

Tom Waits has announced a 50th anniversary reissue of his debut studio album ‘Closing Time’ – see all the details below.

The original version of the record came out on March 6, 1973, and featured the single ‘Ol’ ’55’.

READ MORE: These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023

To mark the five-decade milestone, a special edition of ‘Closing Time’ is due to arrive on June 2 via ANTI – you can pre-order it here.

Advertisement

The double LP is available on clear and black 180g vinyl cut at 45rpm with half-speed mastering by Abbey Road Studios in London. It’ll be packaged in a gatefold jacket with lyrics.

Additionally, a remastered digital version of the album is out now on streaming platforms. You can listen below via Spotify.

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Tom Waits' debut album, Closing Time. This 50th-anniversary limited edition release is available on Clear & Black 180g vinyl and is packaged in a Gatefold Jacket with lyrics. Available June 02. Shop: https://t.co/72Ey1mN5QL 📷: Scott Smith pic.twitter.com/imakKtcqlx — Tom Waits (ANTI-) (@tomwaits) March 6, 2023

‘Closing Time’ recently featured in NME‘s round-up of classic albums that are turning 50 years old in 2023.

“Although the world was slow to pick up on Tom Waits’ debut album ‘Closing Time’, once it did, the record quickly gained a cult following,” the listing reads.

Advertisement

“The star recorded the album after being discovered at LA venue The Troubadour by David Geffen and its songs introduced him as a poetic songwriter rooted in jazz – something he would move away from as he entered the ’80s.”

Last year saw Waits release vinyl reissues of his 2002 twin albums, ‘Alice’ and ‘Blood Money’.

Waits delivered a rare live performance at a Hal Willner tribute concert in Brooklyn, New York City last April. The artist and his wife Kathleen also penned a touching tribute to the late US music and TV producer.