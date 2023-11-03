Tom Walker announces second album ‘I Am’ and tackles anxieties on single ‘Freaking Out’

Tom Walker has today (November 3) unveiled details of his second album, ‘I Am’, and shared a new single from the upcoming project, ‘Freaking Out’ – listen to this below.

Walker’s latest follows on from his debut album, 2019’s ‘What A Time To Be Alive’, and will arrive on May 31. You can pre-order the album here.

According to a statement, his latest sees him “writing about his own personal struggles and anxieties, creative challenges, sadness and moments of despair.” It’s also described as “a sometimes visceral account of who Tom Walker is in 2023.”

Speaking about the new record, Walker explained: “’I Am’ is a culmination of me trying to figure out who I am for the last four years. This record is a snapshot of what’s been going on in my life, and what’s been happening around me – what’s made me happy or sad, ecstatic or miserable.”

He continued: “I will die for these songs. It’s the first time in a long time I’ve felt like that. You’ve got to ignore what everyone else wants from you, and you’ve got to back yourself.”

The latest single, ‘Freaking Out’, follows on from last month’s ‘Burn‘. You can listen to ‘Freaking Out’, which has been produced by Fraser T. Smith and Stuart Price, below.

The new song is described as “a personal cry for help which tackles social anxiety and addresses the re-learning of how to be himself and the creative artist forcibly stalled by Covid.”

A statement also said that new songs, ‘Head Underwater’ and ‘Holy Ghost’ and ‘Lifeline’ are album standouts. Of the last, it added: “No one outside Tom’s inner-circle will be hearing this towering ballad until next year – the emotions behind it are too raw. It’s a searingly emotional tribute to a friend who died by suicide in March.”

Walker will also be heading out on tour in 2024. You can buy tickets for these shows here and check out the full list of dates below.

APRIL

18 – Cardiff, The Great Hall

19 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

20 – Sheffield, Octagon Centre

22 – Dublin, Olympia

23 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

25 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

26 – Manchester, Manchester Academy

29 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

30 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

MAY

3 – Newcastlle, O2 City Hall

4 – Nottingham, Rock City

5 – Norwhich, UEA

7 – London, Eventim Apollo

For help and advice on mental health: