Tom Walker releases new single ‘Wait For You’

Tom Walker has released a new single, ‘Wait For You’, his first new material since the release of his 2019 debut album ‘What A Time To Be Alive’.

Released on June 11, the new track was recorded during lockdown and echoes themes present in the singer’s 2017 hit song ‘Leave A Light On’.

Listen to ‘Wait For You’ below:

In a press statement, Walker said, “This song is about a mate of mine who went through a life-changing event as a teenager. It took a long time for him to heal… now he’s one of the most outgoing, positive people you could ever meet.

“It got me thinking that we can all go through tough times; it’s what you choose to do after that’s important. If something positive can come out of it, that’s a really special thing.”

To celebrate the release of the single, Walker undertook a ‘Zoom World Tour’, performing in six countries over 12 hours. The Scottish singer performed to an intimate audience of 30 fans from different time zones, beginning with Australia before performing in France, Italy, Germany, the US and lastly the UK, coinciding with the official release of the single.